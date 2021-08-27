press release: Mystery to Me is beyond thrilled to announce our first live book event since March of 2020! After over a year of virtual events, we are making a slow and careful return to live events with the authors you love.

William Kent Krueger comes to Madison for one night only to introduce the newest Cork O'Connor book, LIGHTNING STRIKE, at Wisconsin Brewing Company.

"Doors" open at 5:00p, and WKK will speak at 6:00p.

Only 100 spots available, so be sure to reserve your seat soon!