ONLINE: William Preston

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release:

William Preston – Piano recital

Streaming live at https://youtu.be/UQbFNoc-pOg

Maynie Bradley, violin

Hannah Kasun, cello

Kyle Sackett, voice

Hamel Music Center | Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

……….

Program

Cello Sonata in F Major Op. 99, No. 2 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Allegro vivace

Adagio affettuoso

Allegro passionato

Allegro molto

Vier ernste Gesänge Op. 121 Johannes Brahms

Denn es gehet dem Menschen

Ich wandte mich

O tod, wie bitter bist du

Wenn ich mit Menschen und mit Engelszungen redete

Violin Sonata in E-flat Major Op. 18 Richard Strauss (1864-1949)

Allegro, ma non troppo

Andante cantabile

Andante – Allegro

……….

William Preston is pursuing his masters degree in collaborative piano at the University of Wisconsin-Madison under the direction of Martha Fischer. He received his bachelor’s degree and a professional performance certificate from The Pennsylvania State University with Timothy Shafer. Coming from Bucks County, PA, Will has chosen to study collaborative piano because of the joy he feels performing on stage with friends and colleagues. Though the pandemic has introduced new challenges in the collaborative arts, figuring out how to overcome them has made for an even greater appreciation of the work we do and has made for a fantastic year. After this semester, Will will have completed his masters degree.

+ Google Calendar