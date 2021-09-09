ONLINE: William S. Becker

press release: In pursuit of economic growth, the United States and other developed countries are testing the tolerance of the natural world. The results include the loss of valuable ecosystems, global climate change, and the degradation of the planet's ability to support life. Journalist William Becker argues that our mission in the 21st century should be to fix what we have broken in the natural world and to enlist healthy ecosystems in our pursuit of economic and physical security. Becker begins by sounding an alarm about the inability of the dams and levees we built over the last century to handle the severity of sea-level rise and record floods we see today. The Creeks Will Rise delves into some of the historical and philosophical underpinnings that have led to the climate change situation we now find ourselves in. Becker fearlessly takes on the fossil fuel industry, holding it accountable for the enormous contribution it has made to climate change. He also includes recommendations for solutions as well as specific advice and resources for anyone working toward resolving the climate crisis.

William Becker is a writer, journalist, and policy expert on energy, climate change, and disaster prevention and recovery. His eclectic career includes roles as the Executive Assistant to the Attorney General of Wisconsin, Counselor to the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy. He earned a Bronze Medal as a U.S. Army combat correspondent during the Vietnam War and served as a writer/photographer for the Associated Press, editorial writer for the Wisconsin State Journal, and publisher of his own weekly newspaper in Wisconsin.