press release: Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley, has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers, the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners. From December through March, contest-winning writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artist community.

Enjoy the chance to meet and hear from the following award-winning authors during the upcoming free Winter Writers Reading Series. Each reading will end with a half-hour open mic:

7 p.m. March 25, 2020: William Stobb, Council for Wisconsin Writers Zona Gale Short Fiction Award. William Stobb is a poet and fiction writer, professor, editor and audio art enthusiast. He holds a PhD in rhetoric and works as associate professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He is also part of the editorial team at Conduit magazine and its book-publishing arm, Conduit Books & Ephemera.