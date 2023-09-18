media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome William Torphy and Wendy Wimmer for a reading and conversation on William's new book Motel Stories.

This is an in person event with A Room of One's Own.

About the book

The fictional Sunset Inn is a seedy motel with a storied past on a neglected block of Hollywood Boulevard. In twenty linked tales, “Motel Stories” takes an empathetic deep dive into the eccentricities and troubled lives of the diverse guests who check in to this refuge of last resort—for either pleasure or escape, and always an interrupted night’s sleep.

William Torphy portrays these characters with both empathy and wry humor, revealing their universal desire for love and connection, recognition and security. Sometimes raw, and often humorous, this timely debut collection pierces through both the loneliness and the humanity of distressed outliers temporarily set adrift by circumstance in the American underbelly.

William Torphy was born to progressive parents in a Wisconsin working-class town boasting a leafy liberal arts college. His short stories have appeared in numerous magazines and journals, including Bryant Literary Review, The Fictional Café, Sun Star Quarterly, Chelsea Station, Arlington Literary Journal, and Adelaide Literary Magazine. His opinion pieces have been featured in Solstice Literary, OpEdge and Vox Populi. Ithuriel’s Spear Press has published a collection of his poetry, “Love Never Always” as well as “Snakebite,” young adult fiction; and “A Brush With History,” a biography of California activist artist Eda Kavin. He has recently moved to Wisconsin from the San Francisco Bay area where he served as an exhibition curator for many years.

Wendy Wimmer has spent many years in underpaid and overworked jobs while completing her degrees in English from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (BA - English), the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee (MA-English) and the University of Nevada - Las Vegas (PhD - English Literature with a Creative Dissertation). Her work has appeared in The Believer, Electric Literature, Blackbird, Barrelhouse, Per Contra, Jet Fuel Review, Waxwing and others. She received the 2021 Autumn House Fiction Prize, honors for adult fiction from the Society of Midland Authors and a Kirkus Review Top 100 Indie Books recognition for her debut collection, ENTRY LEVEL:STORIES. Wimmer lives in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where she is an editor for a large technology publication and also volunteers as the president of the board of a local community arts organization.