media release: Myths and Migrations

May 3–August 11, 2024. Exhibition Celebration Saturday, May 4, 2024 • 5–8 PM • Free Admission

The Main Galleries are closed as we prepare for our upcoming exhibition, William Villalongo: Myths and Migrations. The exhibition showcases works created in the last two decades by the Brooklyn-based artist William Villalongo. Highly recognized for his paintings, collages, and signature velour paper cut-outs, Villalongo’s striking visual narratives invite the viewer to engage with the complexities and precarity of Black existence. By combining various genres with sensuous materials, the artist reimagines historical narratives and myths to underscore the erasure of the Black and immigrant experience. This exhibition is organized by the Grinnell College Museum of Art.