Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee, Madeline Edwards

media release: Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation are thrilled to announce the Outlaw Music Festival 10TH Anniversary Tour! The 2025 tour is the biggest Outlaw tour to date, featuring an unparalleled lineup of legends and superstars who will make a stop at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI, on September 19, with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Waxahatchee and Madeline Edwards.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 7, at 10 AM via OutlawMusicFestival.com and ticketmaster.com.

The Outlaw Music Festival proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of unforgettable performances and camaraderie among music luminaries and fans alike. Since its 2016 inception in Scranton, PA, the festival has become a hallmark of authentic Americana, developing into one of North America’s largest annual touring franchises. The Outlaw Music Festival Tour, led by cultural and musical icon Willie Nelson, unites music legends with today’s superstars in celebration of the outlaw spirit and genre-defying music. Artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Luke Combs, Neil Young, Phil Lesh, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Tyler Childers, Van Morrison, Zach Bryan, ZZ Top, and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, creating unforgettable music memories. This milestone year promises to be the biggest yet, with 35 stops across 22 states featuring an incredible lineup of artists, vibrant festival experiences, and special tributes to its storied history. Join us as we honor a decade of trailblazing music and memories, with the Outlaw Music Festival continuing to set the stage for the next generation of legendary performances. See the Outlaw Music Festival’s 10th Anniversary gallery at http://outlawmusicfestival. com/10years.

"What an amazing lineup to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. I can’t wait to join friends and family in bringing this celebration to the fans we love," says Willie Nelson.