press release: Come support local-hip hop and R&B artists while supporting grassroots causes. End the year at Art In 1444 East Washington Ave. in Madison, masquerade at the Artists Collective ball and help raise funds for Free The 350 Bail fund and for a Women’s wellness day hosted by local werq and yoga instructor, Ms. Keena Stay Flyy Atkinson.

Other artists include: Willie Wright, Crown Vic, Bob Da Hippie, Dizzo, Babyface, Jae Stone, Will E., Derek J.

https://www.facebook.com/events/297163001011465/