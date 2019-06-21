Willie Wright, Kiloakaskitlz, Bang Too Real, K. Sankofa, Kē, RamBunxious, LiquidForm, Evaridae

press release: Rhyme & Reason 29 featuring:

Willie Wright

▶ https://bit.ly/2QYsjgU

Kiloakaskitlz of BloodLine

▶ https://bit.ly/31741r3

Bang Too Real

▶ https://bit.ly/2MivrmV

K. SANKOFA

▶ https://bit.ly/2U5qyR1

Kē aka john doe - of Ill-Fated (from Milwaukee)

▶ https://bit.ly/2Wnn5CF

RamBunxious Music

▶ https://bit.ly/2Ou7E76

Hosted by LiquidForm

DJing by Evaridae

Lights by Mr Bomb Camp

$5 cover. 9pm. 21+

Flyer by Evaridae

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE START TIME IS 9PM RATHER THAN THE USUAL 10PM. GOING FORWARD 9PM WILL BE THE START TIME FOR MOST OF OUR SHOWS FYI.