Willie Wright, Kiloakaskitlz, Bang Too Real, K. Sankofa, Kē, RamBunxious, LiquidForm, Evaridae

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Rhyme & Reason 29 featuring:

Willie Wright

https://bit.ly/2QYsjgU

Kiloakaskitlz of BloodLine

https://bit.ly/31741r3

Bang Too Real

https://bit.ly/2MivrmV

K. SANKOFA

https://bit.ly/2U5qyR1

Kē aka john doe - of Ill-Fated (from Milwaukee)

https://bit.ly/2Wnn5CF

RamBunxious Music

https://bit.ly/2Ou7E76

Hosted by LiquidForm

DJing by Evaridae

Lights by Mr Bomb Camp

$5 cover. 9pm. 21+

Flyer by Evaridae

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE START TIME IS 9PM RATHER THAN THE USUAL 10PM. GOING FORWARD 9PM WILL BE THE START TIME FOR MOST OF OUR SHOWS FYI.

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-256-8211
