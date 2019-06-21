Willie Wright, Kiloakaskitlz, Bang Too Real, K. Sankofa, Kē, RamBunxious, LiquidForm, Evaridae
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Rhyme & Reason 29 featuring:
Bang Too Real
Kē aka john doe - of Ill-Fated (from Milwaukee)
Hosted by LiquidForm
DJing by Evaridae
Lights by Mr Bomb Camp
$5 cover. 9pm. 21+
Flyer by Evaridae
PLEASE NOTE THAT THE START TIME IS 9PM RATHER THAN THE USUAL 10PM. GOING FORWARD 9PM WILL BE THE START TIME FOR MOST OF OUR SHOWS FYI.
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
