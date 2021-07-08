Willie Wright

Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Madison’s Central BID presents this “Summer in YOUR City” FREE outdoor concert series. Come join us at Lisa Link Peace Park for a concert every Thursday from 5- 7pm from July - September.

Local artists perform in this beautiful downtown public space located along State Street - the city's best shopping and dining area. Grab dinner from a nearby restaurant or enjoy your favorite ice cream cone. This event is kid-friendly.

