Willis McKenna Quartet

media release: Presented by BlueStem Jazz. $20.

Mckenna/Ali/Maunu/Shead is an improvising quartet from Chicago, IL consisting of Wills Mckenna- Saxophone and Flute, Ishmael Ali- Cello and Electronics, Adam Shead- Drums, and Peter Maunu- Guitar, Violin, and Mandolin. The group has played in multiple venues across the city including Elastic Arts, Slate Arts, and the Hungry Brain for the past 3 years. Mckenna/Ali/Maunu/Shead delves into both written and free form music with energy and mastery, pulling from influences spanning from Coltrane-era inspired free jazz to classical and minimalist composers such as Morton Feldman. The group draws from a collection of experiences to offer an exciting and forward thinking approach to jazz and improvised music.