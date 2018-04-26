Willma Flynn Stone, Afton Avalon, Cynthia Mooseknuckle, Dean Nett Strozak, Ryan Lansing, Sister Perversula Fellatiopia

press release: It's the 7th Annual Willma's Fund Fundraiser to combat LGBT Homelessness in Dane County!

This year, the Rotary Club of Madison After Hours has coordinated with the OutReach LGBT Community Center and Willma Flynn-Stone to bring to you Laughs and Drafts as a part of YPWeek. This is the 7th Annual Willma's Fund Fundraiser, raising money to combat LGBT Homelessness in Dane County!

Combating homelessness is very important to the Rotary Club of Madison After Hours and Young Professionals in Madison. Willma Flynn-Stone has been fighting this fight for years and we'd like to invite you all to come out, have some laughs, tip the performers, and help save lives! A drag show taking place at The Art In with funds going to a good cause, what more can you ask for?!

Starring: WIllma Flynn Stone

And featuring: Afton Avalon, Cynthia Mooseknuckle - Miss Glitter Stage 2017; Dean Nett Strozak, Ryan Lansing, Sister Perversula Fellatiopia of the Mad City Sisters

The doors open at 7pm

$5 suggested donation

21+ Only

The Mad City Sisters will be doing a 50/50 Raffle

1st prize is half of what is raised

2nd prize is a painting by Kristen Sorrentino

Early show starts at 7:30 pm. After first set a 15 min intermission will take place then the next set of the show begins!

The Art In, 1444 East Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53703. Parking and entrance is in the back.

Willma's Fund is a Project of OutReach LGBT Community Center