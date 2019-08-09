Willma Flynn-Stone, Cal Smith, Simone Lawrence, Wanda the Ukulele

press release: To raise funds for Willma's Fund and have a great time doing it. The entertainers for this show are Cal Smith, Simone Lawrence and a special performance by Wanda the Ukulele. I will be singing and up to my usual antics and the new Willma's Fund T shirts available for $20. IF any one is interested in performing contact me via Facebook messenger at Willma Flynn-Stone. The Art In has plenty of parking behind the building and is handicap accessible.

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Fundraisers, LGBT
Music
608-535-9976
