Willma Flynn-Stone, Cal Smith, Simone Lawrence, Wanda the Ukulele

press release: To raise funds for Willma's Fund and have a great time doing it. The entertainers for this show are Cal Smith, Simone Lawrence and a special performance by Wanda the Ukulele. I will be singing and up to my usual antics and the new Willma's Fund T shirts available for $20. IF any one is interested in performing contact me via Facebook messenger at Willma Flynn-Stone. The Art In has plenty of parking behind the building and is handicap accessible.