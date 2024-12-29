Willma Flynn-Stone II, Cathouse Dandies

media release: Willma's Fund Year-End Fundraiser

Sunday, Dec. 29, at 1:30pm, Gamma Ray Bar, 121 W. Main St.

Live music and stories from Fund founder Willma Flynn-Stone II with special guests Cathouse Dandies

Funds raised will provide support to area LGBTQ+ homeless and low income individuals and families. Willma's Fund is a program from Madison's Outreach LGBT Center.

Willma’s Fund (a program of OutReach) for homeless and low income LGBT+ 18+ people in Dane County. Since Willma’s Fund was started in 2011, more than $350,000 in personal grants have helped more than 700 people with varying types of assistance. The most common form of assistance is rent and security deposit. In addition, Willma's Fund stocks a food pantry, providing food, personal hygiene supplies, and pet food to those in need. Willma's Fund also provided emigration assistance to a young gay man from Pakistan. Please join Willma Flynn-Stone II, who will sing a wide variety of songs from the last 60 years and share a story or two. Willma will be joined by Cathouse Dandies, a trio of talented musicians.

There is a $10 cover or bring personal hygiene including female hygiene products or household cleaning products. There is always a great need for these items.