Willma Flynn-Stone
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: I'm Not Ready for Christmas Holiday Fundraiser for Willma's Fund
Thursday, Dec 7th, 8-10pm, Art In, 1444 E Washington Ave.
Come and join Willma Flynn-Stone to raise money for Willma's Fund. In 2017 we have helped 29 people and spent $8,000 thanks to your continued support.
Willma will sing live this year and there will be two shows: An all ages at 8pm and an adults only at 9pm.
There will be a $5 cover and all tips will go to the Fund.
*They will have limited Christmas songs in the first show.