Willy Porter & the Human Quartet

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St., Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538

media release: “HUMANS IN A ROOM” Guitarist, Singer, Songwriter, WILLY PORTER, will be joined by cellist/vocalist Mai Bloomfield, singer/percussionist Carmen Nickerson and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Pearl for an immersive multi-speaker zone evening of music from their live studio Atmos album, Humans in a Room.  This will be a very special night, and you may wish to be one of the humans in the room.

Will be serving food this night with limited choices- opening at 3:45.

