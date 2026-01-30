Willy Porter & the Human Quartet

media release: “HUMANS IN A ROOM” Guitarist, Singer, Songwriter, WILLY PORTER, will be joined by cellist/vocalist Mai Bloomfield, singer/percussionist Carmen Nickerson and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Pearl for an immersive multi-speaker zone evening of music from their live studio Atmos album, Humans in a Room. This will be a very special night, and you may wish to be one of the humans in the room.

Will be serving food this night with limited choices- opening at 3:45.