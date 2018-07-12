Willy Street Chamber Players
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Go behind the scenes for informal open rehearsals with the Willy Street Chamber Players! Don't miss this unique opportunity to see how a classical concert is prepared and rehearsed. Come and go as you please, have a beer, bring your dinner, and relax to some beautiful music.
NOTE: these are actual working rehearsals. There will be stopping and starting, interruptions, repetitions, and funny remarks from the musicians. We will do our best to keep it professional.