× Expand Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: Go behind the scenes for informal open rehearsals with the Willy Street Chamber Players! Don't miss this unique opportunity to see how a classical concert is prepared and rehearsed. Come and go as you please, have a beer, bring your dinner, and relax to some beautiful music.

NOTE: these are actual working rehearsals. There will be stopping and starting, interruptions, repetitions, and funny remarks from the musicians. We will do our best to keep it professional.