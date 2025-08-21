Willy Street Chamber Players

River Arts Center, Prairie du Sac 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

media release: In Leola Hall at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center

The Willy Street Chamber Players are a dynamic ensemble of string musicians formed in 2015 dedicated to creating community through classical music. WSCP presents a popular summer concert series each July that has become a fixture of the vibrant Willy Street neighborhood cultural scene. The group has received wide critical acclaim for its accessible and exciting performances, intelligent and fun programming, and community partnerships.

