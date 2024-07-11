Willy Street Chamber Players with Johanna Wienholts

× Expand Jeff Takaki Willy Street Chamber Players and instruments in front of a woods. Willy Street Chamber Players (from left) Rachel Hauser, Lindsey Crabb, Mark Bridges (kneeling), Paran Amirinazari, Eleanor Bartsch, Teddy Wiggins..

If the Willy Street Chamber Players are playing, it must be summer. The neighborhood group, founded by graduate students, puts on an entertaining and ambitious program of classical music aimed at the Williamson/Marquette neighborhood. Concerts are July 12 at the WYSO Center for Music, with guest Johanna Wienholts, harp; July 19 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with Celia Hatton, viola; and July 26 back at WYSO, with Joseph Williams, piano; all shows at 6 p.m. Just added is a free children's concert, at 1 p.m. on July 11 at WYSO, also featuring harpist Wienholts. See the full programs and find tickets at willystreetchamberplayers.org .

media release: FREE Educational Children's Concert

​ Thursday, July 11, 2024 ,1-2 pm

WYSO Center for Music, 1118 E. Washington Ave

Bring your little ones to enjoy an hour of educational fun with WSCP and guest artist Johanna Wienholts on harp!

This special program features a movement from Franz Schubert's String Quintet in C major D. 956 and Leila Adu-Gilmore's Alyssum. Don't miss this chance to see a magnificent harp up close and personal!

​This project is funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board.