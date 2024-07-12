Willy Street Chamber Players with Johanna Wienholts

WYSO Center for Music 1118 E. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join WSCP and guest artist Johanna Wienholts, harp, at the brand-new WYSO Center for a night of beautiful chamber music. Admission is $20 and tickets can be purchased at the event or online.

Program:

André Caplet: Conte Fantastique

Leila Adu-Gilmore: Alyssum

Franz Schubert: String Quintet in C major D. 956

Info

Music
