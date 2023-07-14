Willy Street Chamber Players

Buy Tickets

Immanuel Lutheran Church 1021 Spaight St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: WE'RE BACK!...and bringing you a festival of four fantastic neighborhood-friendly concerts this July! Highlights include three performances at Immanuel Lutheran Church with three incredible guest artists, a FREE outdoor concert in Orton Park and more!

Summer Series 2

Guest Artist: Andrew Parker, oboe

​$20

Carlos Simon: where two or three are gathered (2017)

Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F major

Ernest John Moeran: Fantasy Quartet for Oboe and Strings

​ 

Shulamit Ran: String Quartet No. 3, “Glitter, Doom, Shards, Memory” (2013)

Info

Immanuel Lutheran Church 1021 Spaight St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2023-07-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2023-07-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2023-07-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2023-07-14 18:00:00 ical