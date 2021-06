× Expand Lloyd Schultz Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: Summer Series 1: Harp and Strings

Special Guests: Johanna Wienholts, harp; Jeremy Kienbaum, viola

Friday, July 16, 2021, 6pm, Orton Park, 1103 Spaight St.

Debussy: Danse sacrée et Danse profane

William Grant Still: Ennanga for harp and strings

Brahms: String Quintet in F Major, Op. 88

seating provided