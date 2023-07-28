Willy Street Chamber Players

Buy Tickets

Immanuel Lutheran Church 1021 Spaight St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: WE'RE BACK!...and bringing you a festival of four fantastic neighborhood-friendly concerts this July! Highlights include three performances at Immanuel Lutheran Church with three incredible guest artists, a FREE outdoor concert in Orton Park and more!

Summer Series 3

Guest Artist: Jordan Voelker, viola

​$20

​Jessie Montgomery: Duo For Violin and Cello (2015) 

Simon Steen Anderson: Study for String Instrument #1 (2011)

Frank Bridge: String Sextet 

Info

Immanuel Lutheran Church 1021 Spaight St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Willy Street Chamber Players - 2023-07-28 18:00:00 ical