Peter Rodgers Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: Summer Series 3: ​Camille Claudel: Into the Fire

Special Guest: Emily Birsan, soprano

$20.

J.S. Bach: Cantata BWV 82a Ich habe genug (1727)

Rhiannon Giddens: At the Purchaser’s Option (2017)

Jake Heggie: Selections from Camille Claudel: Into the Fire (2012)