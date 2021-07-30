× Expand Lloyd Schultz Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: Summer Series 2: 2021 Season Finale, Mostly Mozart!

WSCP's magnificent 2021 season finale celebrates our wonderful neighborhood and the return of live music!

Join us for a lovely and celebratory evening in Orton Park located in the heart of the vibrant Willy Street neighborhood. Let the beautiful sounds of strings mingled with chirping birds wash over you while you relax in our provided seating. WSCP's musicians are local all-star players who will explore the versatility and beauty of the violin, viola, and cello--we're excited to also feature new 2021 core member Teddy Wiggins and returning core member Rachel Hauser!

This classic WSCP program has something for everyone: from the simple and poignant folk-inspired music of Komitas to the raw emotional energy of 2021 Sphinx medal of excellence winner Carlos Simon's "Warmth from Other Suns," we'll end the program with the effervescent and affecting lyricism of Mozart as the sun sets. Seating is first-come, first-served within each section. Orton Park is an open container park, but glass containers are prohibited.

After the approximately 90-minute 6pm concert, you'll still have time to enjoy dinner at a local restaurant, or take a short one-block walk to Lake Monona at sunset.

featuring WSCP core members, new core member Teddy Wiggins & returning core member Rachel Hauser

Friday, July 30, 2021, 6pm, Orton Park, 1103 Spaight St.

Komitas: Armenian Folk Songs

Carlos Simon: Warmth from Other Suns (2019)

Mozart: String Quintet No. 4 in G Minor, K. 516

the RAIN DATE for this event is Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 6pm. We'll email you to confirm in the event of inclement weather!