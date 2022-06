× Expand Peter Rodgers Willy Street Chamber Players

press release:Summer Series 1: ​Brahms Piano Quintet

Special Guest: Michael Mizrahi, piano

Friday, July 8, 2022, 6pm, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1021 Spaight St.

​$20

Augusta Read Thomas: Klee Musings for Piano Trio (2016)

​Samuel Coleridge Taylor: Excerpts from 5 Fantasiestücke for String Quartet, Op. 5 (1895) Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34 (1864)