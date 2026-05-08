× Expand Jeff Takaki Willy Street Chamber Players and instruments in front of a woods. Willy Street Chamber Players (from left) Rachel Hauser, Lindsey Crabb, Mark Bridges (kneeling), Paran Amirinazari, Eleanor Bartsch, Teddy Wiggins..

media release: The flowers are popping which means spring has hit and summer is around the corner! We are so excited to share our thrilling season with you.

This summer we are playing some of our all-time favorite pieces with some spectacular guest artists!

WSCP kicks off the summer with a unique and not-to-be missed fundraising event on Monday, June 1, 6pm, at the WYSO Center For Music.

Please join us and help support the WSCP 2026 season with an intimate program, bookended with delightful treats and conversation.

The evening events include:

6pm: Pre-concert drinks, snacks and conversations with WSCP musicians

7pm: Intimate chamber music performance

8:30pm: Post-concert reception and mingle with musicians

You’ll get a sneak peak at some of the exciting repertoire we are preparing for the summer along with a behind the scenes perspective on these awesome pieces of music.

You will be treated to delicious local goods from our favorite shops such as….. Madison Sourdough Company, Cargo Coffee, Cambridge Winery, 3 Sheeps Brewing, AND MORE!

You will leave with a belly full of delicious local fare, a heart full of inspiring music, and a satisfied curiosity for any of your WSCP questions you have been dying to ask over the years;)

Purchase tickets ahead of time or just show up and buy tickets at the door.

Can’t wait to see you!

Paran Amirinazari, violin and Artistic Director

Eleanor Bartsch, violin

Mark Bridges, cello

Lindsey Crabb, cello

Rachel Hauser, violin and viola

Teddy Wiggins, violin