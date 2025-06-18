Willy Street Chamber Players
Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jeff Takaki
Willy Street Chamber Players (from left) Rachel Hauser, Lindsey Crabb, Mark Bridges (kneeling), Paran Amirinazari, Eleanor Bartsch, Teddy Wiggins..
media release: The Willy Street Chamber Players will be hosting a rare and intimate chamber music performance on Wednesday, June 18, at the WYSO Center for Music. This will be a fundraising event supporting the WSCP 2025 Season.
The evening events include:
6pm: Pre-concert drinks, appetizers and conversations with WSCP musicians
7pm: Intimate chamber music performance
8:30pm: Post-concert reception and mingle with musicians
You’ll get a sneak peak at some of the exciting repertoire we are preparing for the summer along with a behind the scenes perspective on these awesome pieces:
Kareem Roustom: Syrian Folk Songs
Dorothy Rudd Moore: Modes for String Quartet
Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate: Pisachi
Antonín Dvorǎk: String Quartet in F major Op. 96 No. 12 “American”
Akshaya Avril Tucker: In Whose Mouth, the Stars
You will be treated to delicious local goods from our favorite shops such as…..
Madison Sourdough Company
Seven Nights Pizza and Snacks
Cargo Coffee
The Pasty Daddy
3 Sheeps Brewing
AND MORE!
You will leave with a belly full of delicious local fare, a heart full of inspiring music, and a satisfied curiosity for any of your WSCP questions you have been dying to ask over the years;)
Purchase tickets ahead of time or just show up and buy tickets at the door. Can’t wait to see you!