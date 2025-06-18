× Expand Jeff Takaki Willy Street Chamber Players and instruments in front of a woods. Willy Street Chamber Players (from left) Rachel Hauser, Lindsey Crabb, Mark Bridges (kneeling), Paran Amirinazari, Eleanor Bartsch, Teddy Wiggins..

media release: The Willy Street Chamber Players will be hosting a rare and intimate chamber music performance on Wednesday, June 18, at the WYSO Center for Music. This will be a fundraising event supporting the WSCP 2025 Season.

The evening events include:

6pm: Pre-concert drinks, appetizers and conversations with WSCP musicians

7pm: Intimate chamber music performance

8:30pm: Post-concert reception and mingle with musicians

You’ll get a sneak peak at some of the exciting repertoire we are preparing for the summer along with a behind the scenes perspective on these awesome pieces:

Kareem Roustom: Syrian Folk Songs

Dorothy Rudd Moore: Modes for String Quartet

Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate: Pisachi

Antonín Dvorǎk: String Quartet in F major Op. 96 No. 12 “American”

Akshaya Avril Tucker: In Whose Mouth, the Stars

You will be treated to delicious local goods from our favorite shops such as…..

Madison Sourdough Company

Seven Nights Pizza and Snacks

Cargo Coffee

The Pasty Daddy

3 Sheeps Brewing

AND MORE!

You will leave with a belly full of delicious local fare, a heart full of inspiring music, and a satisfied curiosity for any of your WSCP questions you have been dying to ask over the years;)

Purchase tickets ahead of time or just show up and buy tickets at the door. Can’t wait to see you!