× Expand Lloyd Schultz Willy Street Chamber Players

press release: You and up to one other guest from your household can come back to this website beginning Wednesday, October 14 at noon for a link to sign up for your 10-minute personal "micro-concert." Choose between three dates and three different beautiful locations to fit your schedule. Slots available from 12-2:30pm at each date and location.

Saturday, November 7, 2020: A Place to Be, 911 Williamson St.

Sunday, November 8, 2020: Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green

Sunday, December 6, 2020 : Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. OR A Place To Be, 911 Williamson St.