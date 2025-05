Willy Street Chamber Players with Sonora Slocum

× Expand Jeff Takaki Willy Street Chamber Players and instruments in front of a woods. Willy Street Chamber Players (from left) Rachel Hauser, Lindsey Crabb, Mark Bridges (kneeling), Paran Amirinazari, Eleanor Bartsch, Teddy Wiggins..

media release: Guest: Sonora Slocum, flute

​Ticketed event, $25 General Admission

Program:

​Amy Beach (1867-1944): Theme and Variations for Flute and String Quartet, Op. 80 (1916) 22’

Gabriela Ortiz (b.1964): Exilios for Flute and String Quartet (2013) 16’

​Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky (1840-1893): String Sextet in D minor, Op. 70 “Souvenir de Florence” (1890) 34’