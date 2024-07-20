Willy Street Park Society 40th Anniversary

media release: Willy Street Park Invites Everyone to Honor its Founders and History

Saturday, July 20, 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, 1002 Williamson Street (Rain Date: Sunday, July 21)

Neighbors prevented a car-oriented, drive-in chain restaurant from opening on Williamson Street nearly a half-century ago. They built in its place a park. Willy Street Park Society will celebrate the 40th year of its incorporation as a non-profit. Truly Remarkable Loon, briefly stepping out of retirement, will host the program:

The Earthlings

A Presentation of the Park's History by Founding Members

The Story Behind the Iconic Dragon Bench

Dragon Dancers from Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association

The Forward! Marching Band

The event will feature a panel of founding members sharing their experiences during the Park's early years.

Renowned artist Sharon Kilfoy and her daughter Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores will speak about the concrete bench art installation in the form of a dragon that dominates the northwest corner of the park.

Nelson Ferreira, Sifu for the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association and owner of the Shao Lin Kung Fu studio, along with his troop of 15 dancers and drummers will don the 65 foot long Dragon to perform a ceremonial dance in honor of the occasion. He says their Dragon came to life in a traditional ceremony, called “Hoi Gwong” (also known as “Eye Dotting”) in 2012 and that this

will be its first official public appearance since then.

Mother Fool's Coffeehouse will offer a selection of teas and Sassy Scoop ice cream will sweeten the occasion.

Please bring your chairs