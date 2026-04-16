WILPF Book Circle

media release: Conversation based on Healing Resistance by Kazu Haga. The evening will include a presentation of the key elements of Kingian Nonviolence as Haga outlines them in Healing Resistance, each as an invitation to conversation. Facilitated by Susan Freiss of Madison WILPF and Libby Tucci of YWCA Madison

You need not read the book to attend or benefit from the discussion. Though, of course, we enthusiastically recommend reading! Unfortunately, Healing Resistance is NOT available in the public library, but can be purchased from Room of One's Own and is available in audio form. Madison WILPF has some copies; inquire at freisssusan@gmail.com if you'd like to borrow one.