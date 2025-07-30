Wim Tapley & the Cannons

Collaboration with the Bur Oak.

media release: $15 ADV / $17 DOS

Based in Athens, Georgia, Wim Tapley came of age playing shows in Washington D.C. where he honed his voice with the passion of a born troubadour.

Since 2021, Wim and his live band The Cannons have called Athens home. His first week in Georgia, he made his way onto a local bill, etching a name for himself as a fresh and favorite hometown voice. He is ardently received by his ever-growing following at legendary venues like Eddie’s Attic and the Georgia Theatre, along with tours across the East Coast.

Firmly rooted in Americana and dashed with catchy pop sensibilities, the swinging depths of neo-soul, and a sprinkling of riotous horns, Wim’s arresting sound is as fresh as it is ageless, as fevered as it is raucous fun. A sonic westward expansion of fuzzed-out guitars, saloon pianos, defiant horns, and dusty vocals, his discography blazes a new take on folk and soul while honoring the songwriting giants that paved the way before him like Jason Isbell, Bill Withers, and Chris Stapleton.

Follow Wim on Spotify and Instagram and never miss out on the musical misadventures of the East Coast’s resident space cowboy.