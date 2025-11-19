WIN! University
Park Hotel 22 S. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us at WIN! University 2025, where we're committed to Elevating Excellence in Weddings
A half-day educational summit in Madison, Wisconsin, offering wedding and event professionals the tools, knowledge, and connections to thrive.
Wednesday, November 19, 2025, Park Hotel
12:30 pm • Doors open
1:00 - 5:00 pm • Presentations
5:00 - 6:00 pm • Happy Hour & Networking
What is WIN! University & Who Is It For?
WIN! University is a dynamic half-day educational summit held in Madison for wedding and event professionals. Attendees benefit from thought-provoking presentations, actionable insights on topics like language, pricing, and AI, and valuable opportunities to connect with peers and presenters during networking and happy hour.
Early Bird Members $80 • Non-members $110
available through October 1
Standard Members $110 • Non-members $140
available October 2 - November 16
Week Of Members $140 • Non-members $170
Wedding Industry Network (WIN!) is a 501(c)(6), non profit for business associations.