Wine Walk Barbiecore!

media release: Get dolled up and join us on Thursday, May 2 at 5:00 PM for a beach-off filled with delicious wine, tasty bites, and good company in Downtown Sun Prairie.

We can't get Kenough! Step out of your dream house for a fun evening. Your job is just wine for the night. Don't miss out on this fantastic event - mark your calendars and get ready to wine and dine in style!

Businesses will be pouring 1oz. samples of a variety of wines and hosting an array of activities.

Standard tickets are $40 and designated driver tickets are $15 (online processing fees apply). Tickets will be sold the day of the event if they are available. But last year we sold out online! Event check-in is required and will be at the Bank of Sun Prairie (228 E. Main Street). ID's are required at check-in and participants will receive a Wine Walk sampling glass, wristband, and event map. Designated drivers will receive a 16oz. Downtown Sun Prairie styrene cup for nonalcoholic beverages.

Sponsored by the Bank of Sun Prairie, Beans n Cream, Forever Yours Jewelry, Glass Nickel Pizza, Edward Jones Korab Krasniqi CFP, CRPC, Nowlan Personal Injury Team - Evan Tenebruso, Andy Eyers State Farm Insurance Agent, Faded Roots Boutique, Sun Prairie Utilities, and The Loft at 132.

Purchase tickets at https://spwinewalkbarbiecore.eventbrite.com