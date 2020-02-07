press release: An evening of unabashed wittiness, depth, and humor as storytellers, both amateur and professional, take flight in their true stories of “winging it”. Delight in how tellers interpret our theme—get your feathers ruffled with tales of avian encounters, or take a bird bath in your own tears as tellers recount desperate scenarios that required improvisation “on the fly”.

Adults and teens are invited to share a true story on the evening’s theme. If you’d like to share a story, please enter a note in your registration and your name will be put in a hat to be drawn during the event. Stories must be under 5 minutes, and kept PG-13. If you’re new to storytelling, don’t be shy at our event! This handy-dandy guide will help you become a storytelling wiz. For an example of a storyteller in action, check out this video.

Or come and just listen. A great audience is part of the experience!

Registration preferred for refreshment count. If you want to tell a story, registration is required!

Register at: https://mymonona.evanced.info/ admin/signup/EventDetails? EventId=2335&backTo=Calendar& startDate=2020/02/01

Cover Charge: Free