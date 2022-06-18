Wingra Water Walk

media release: Join the Catholic Multicultural Center Community Environment Program and the Dungeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association to explore the areas around Lake Wingra, Saturday June 18th from 10:00am to 12:30pm! Meet at North Wingra Drive and Haywood Drive which is the intersection near the east entrance to the UW Arboretum.

On this mile-long loop we will visit Wingra Creek, a wetland in the Arboretum, and the Lake Wingra shoreline, stopping to learn and do fun activities along the way. Afterwards, we will enjoy a picnic on the lawn by the lake! All are welcome to join us for this bilingual (English/Spanish) family-friendly event. Register by emailing Laura at Laura@cmcmadison.org.