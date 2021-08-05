press release: Come to the Lussier Family Heritage Center for an outdoor screenings of family-friendly Disney movies. Snacks, beer and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Advanced registration is required.

June 3 - Disneynature's Oceans - register online

July 1 - Disneynature's Earth - register online

August 5 - Disneynature's Wings of Life - register online