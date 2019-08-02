Wingtips, Educational Davis, DJ Fee Lion

× Expand Wingtips

press release: WINGTIPS was officially formed in 2014 by Vincent Segretario. In 2015 they self-released Ultravision – a collection of demos recorded at home. Their most recent release, Greyarea, is an androgynous sound of transition – an interpolation of darkly shimmering layers of angular guitar and pulsating EBM. With this release, Hannah Avalon moves from live member to creative collaborator. Coming out on Aug. 23 is their first album, Exposure Therapy, via Toronto-based Artoffact Records. The duo comprises Chicago-goth mainstays Vincent Segretario and Hannah Avalon, producing unforgettable music that has already captured the attention of media and festival taste-makers alike.

The new record, which finds its guitar work inherently in the vain of Disintegration-era Cure, while injecting electronic elements that would be at home on records by OMD, is a refreshing mix of synthpop, darkwave, and goth, that will appeal to fans of Cold Cave, The Twilight Sad, and Lycia.

“A cross between John Hughes soundtrack cuts from Thompson Twins or OMD, and guitar work reminiscent of The Cure’s Disintegration." -Post-Punk Zine