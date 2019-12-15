Winnebago Vacation, Gash, Norris Court, Tom Danks

press release: $8, all ages, sober space

Winnebago Vacation

Goth Folk Pop from NYC

https://winnebagovacation.bandcamp.com/

Gash

Garage Punk from Eau Claire, WI

gashrash.bandcamp.com

Norris Court

Madison WI dream pop icons

Tom Danks

Madison WI emo/punk icons

SHOW UP EARLY! IT'S A SUNDAY SHOW AND A LOT IS GOING ON IN THE SPACE SO IT WILL BE A TIGHT SHIP!