Winnie the Pooh (And His Pals Too!)

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

10:30 am, 1 & 3 pm, 10/11-12, Sunrise Theater.

media release: Step into the gentle world of the Hundred Acre Wood with this delightful Theater for the Very Young production created especially for two to five-year-olds. Through playful movement, music and multi-sensory storytelling, young audiences will join Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and friends on an interactive adventure filled with friendship, curiosity and wonder. Perfect for a first-time theater experience!

Based on the books by A. A. Milne. Script by Erica Berman. Music & Lyrics by Sam Taylor. Directed and adapted by Erica Berman.

*The recommended ratio for this show is one to two adults per child, as Children's Theater of Madison wants as many young people as possible to enjoy this interactive show.

