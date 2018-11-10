press release: November 10 from 9:00 to 5:00 and November 11 from 10:00 to 4:00

The Winter Art Fair Off the Square (formerly the Winter Art Festival) is a companion show to our summer Art Fair Off the Square. The 29th Annual Winter Art Fair Off the Square is held in the Exhibition Hall of the spectacular Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Monona Terrace Convention and Community Center, which is located 3 blocks off Madison's Capitol Square.

Our Winter Art Fair Off the Square features over 135 Wisconsin exhibitors with a wonderful selection of pottery, paintings, fiber, glass art, wood, photography, jewelry, graphics, sculpture and more. In addition, on Saturday the art festival features a very successful Silent Auction of artwork contributed by our exhibitors.

There is a Young Collectors' Corner where only children under twelve are admitted to purchase artwork of their choosing. Much of the art is the same as in exhibitors' booths but at a much reduced price. See our WAAC Winter Art Fair Off the Square Gallery for photos of the fair.

Musical entertainment ranges from Johnny Chimes to Bluegrass, classical to the Madison Area Ukelele Initiative, with special performances by Madison Suzuki Strings students and advanced piano students of area piano teachers.

Admission: $5.00