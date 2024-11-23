Tenney Winter Art Market

media release: 16 Madison-area artists will showcase their work at this Winter Art Market, located in the Tenney Park Pavilion at 402 N. Thornton. You'll find unique gifts for yourself or those on your list including fused and mosaic glass art, pottery, watercolors, jewelry, textiles, candles, wood and concrete creations, ornaments, cards, apparel and more. Come join us for the fun in one of Madison's beautiful parks!