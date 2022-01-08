Winter Aviation Fun

media release: Saturday, January 8, 9am - 12pm: Warm up at a free drop-in event at Morey Airport!

Families are invited to stop by the airport conference room to try out the Four Lakes chapter of Women in Aviation International’s flight simulator stations (using Microsoft Flight Sim 2020), enjoy some hot cocoa, talk with pilots, and complete an art entry for the 2022 WisDOT Aviation Art Contest or other aviation art project.

We’ll provide the art supplies, flight simulators, and hot cocoa bar!

We will follow the Dane County Covid guidelines with masks required.

