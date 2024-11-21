media release: Winter is approaching; on some days lately it’s felt like it’s already here. I’m excited to announce the first after-hours event at Cool Bikes North: our Winter Biking Workshop, this Thursday at 6pm at Cool Bikes North, 1861 Northport Drive.

Main goal here is to assist and enable folks who are curious about riding through winter! Let’s compare notes, share experiences, and take some of the edge off through community.

We’ve got a great lineup of guest presenters who will offer insight as to what clothes, gear, and bikes they trust to get them through the winter in relative comfort and safety. After show & tell I’ll moderate a Q&A.

We’ll definitely be talking about clothing layers, keystone accessories, studded tires, e-bikes in snow, cargo & kiddos in snow, and so much more.

I hope you bring questions!

This event is free, but space is limited. Please register here.