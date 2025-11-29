media release: Breese Stevens Field to host a Winter-themed Bodega market to kick off the holiday season in Downtown Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, November 29!

Celebrate the Wonders of Winter in Wisconsin at Historic Breese Stevens Field! Don those ugly sweaters, shop local vendors on Small Business Saturday, enjoy the sounds of TubaChristmas, and meet some of your favorite winter characters! Don’t forget to savor some Käsespätzel, Waffles, Champignons, Glühwein, or a Hot Chocolate for gingerbread dipping.

Breese Stevens Field is excited to host its first ever Winter-themed Bodega market on November 29th, 2025. The Winter Bodega is scheduled to run from 10 AM to 5 PM. Enjoy performances by TubaChristmas, decorate cookies, craft holiday gifts, meet Santa and say hello to a couple of his reindeer!!

Like Small Business Saturday, the Bodega market series was created with Wisconsin-based, small businesses in mind and we are proud to feature local artisans and food vendors. Products vary from a myriad of crafts, handcrafted jewelry, curated boutiques, candles, soaps, plants and flowers, unique artwork, sweet treats, savory eats, and more! In addition to the outstanding local businesses, our newest addition to the Bodega series will feature children's activities, yard games, and plenty of field space to soak up the majesty of Downtown Madison.

Beer, Glühwein, Cocktails, Kinderpunsch, and Hot Cocoa will be available to sip while visiting our array of vendors. What began as a way to engage local vendors and crafters in a sustainable community event during the warmer months has blossomed into a cornerstone event in Downtown Madison; a place where all are invited to welcome in a NEW winter tradition at Breese Stevens Field and enjoy the 99 years of history and atmosphere at Madison’s premier outdoor sports and event venue!

Admission is FREE for all to attend and serves the community as a platform for small local businesses to reach shoppers in a fun, relaxing, entertaining, and safe environment. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, or utilize the local parking garages available within mere blocks from the facility. Make sure not to forget your reusable bags and a collapsible wagon bag for all your sought after treasures!