Winter Break Youth Archery

media release: Due to popular demand, we have added a Winter Youth Archery! This free archery clinic for kids ages 8 -15 will introduce your child to the sport of archery or help sharpen their skills. It is open to all skill levels. All equipment will be provided, so please do not bring any of your own gear.

There will be three sessions, each lasting an hour and a half, with a maximum of 10 students per session.

Session 1: 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Session 2: 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Session 3: 2:45 – 4:15 p.m.

Registration is required for this event. Please call 608-635-8112 for more information or to register.

Please park in the Lodge parking lot. This event will be held inside the Lodge.