Winter Cardmaking
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: It is easy to forget during this busy time of year to relax and enjoy family and friends. Join Stampin’ UP! demonstrator Jamie Statz-Paynter, who will help you make two holiday cards for a friend or loved one and a free standing calendar for 2019.
All materials and instruction you need to complete these projects will be provided. Space is limited so sign up early. Register in person, online or call 266-6385.
Info
Crafts