media release: Swim&Gym invites families to a FREE Winter Carnival Open House featuring indoor gym games, obstacle courses, winter-themed arts and crafts, carnival-style activities, and free play. This family-friendly, indoor event is designed for children ages 5–12, but all ages are welcome. 1-3 pm, 1/24, Swim&Gym, 821 S. Midvale Blvd.

Parents can tour the Swim&Gym facility, meet the staff, and learn more about Swim&Gym programs, including Summer Camp 2026 and a new 3-Day Camp Experience created for first-time campers. Free goody bags will be available for children while supplies last. No registration required.