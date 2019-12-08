Winter Choral Concert

press release: 2:00 PM, repeated at 4:00 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2019. Six of seven UW-Madison choirs (Chorale, Concert Choir, Madrigal Singers, University Chorus, Women’s Chorus, and Masters Singers) will perform at this annual winter concert at Luther Memorial Church, located at 1021 University Avenue. Choirs will perform choral works both as individual ensembles and jointly. Holiday carols are part of the program, and concert-goers are invited to sing along. A free-will offering is accepted at the end of the program